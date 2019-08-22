Fatal dog mauling of girl in Detroit: Pet owner charged with murder

DETROIT - A man is charged with murder after a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs earlier this week in Southwest Detroit.

Emma Hernandez was killed in the attack Monday night in Southwest Detroit. She was riding her bicycle in the area of Central Avenue and Smart Street when the three pit bulls escaped from a neighbor's yard, police said.

Those dogs belonged to Pierre Cleveland, 33, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Cleveland is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and having a dangerous animal causing death. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

"She was a very happy child and she is going to be very, very missed," said Claudia Stapleton, Hernandez's aunt. "This was her neighborhood. She should be able to play and do what every kid does -- walk around, ride their bikes. They shouldn't be afraid to be in their own neighborhood."

Cleveland was taken into police custody Monday night. Detroit police sent a warrant package to prosecutors on Tuesday and charges were announced Thursday.

Animal Control officials said they intend to euthanize the dogs.

