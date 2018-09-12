Fatal stabbing of teen girl at Warren high school may have been over boy, police say

WARREN, Mich. - The fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl Wednesday morning at Fitzgerald High School in Warren was over a boy, according to police.

Around 8:30 a.m. two girls in the classroom ended up in a loud and ugly fight over the boy, police said. A 17-year-old used a kitchen-style steak knife to stab a 16-year-old girl twice in her chest, police said. The victim died at a hospital about an hour later.

The suspect was taken into police custody at the school. Police are withholding her name while is expected to be charged in the fatal stabbing.

Warren police are now talking to the suspect and the boy involved. No other students were injured.

The knife had been brought into the school. Police recovered the knife and are working to find out when and how it was brought into the school.

Stabbing happened in classroom

Police said the stabbing happened in a classroom with up to 30 students and a teacher present. Students are describing what they witnessed.

"Our teacher heard screaming so she locked the door. And then we heard foot steps running toward our room. And then we saw five other people and they were trying to break the girls up. Then we heard a 17-year old girl stabbed the other over a boy and that the wound was life threatening," said Raven Adams, a freshman at Warren Fitzgerald High School, who was in another classroom.

The school was closed for the rest of the day Wednesday and Thursday. Students were dismissed about 10 a.m. Wednesday. All Thursday classes are canceled.

Grief counseling will be provided to students.

Fitzgerald High School released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to share that the Fitzgerald High School student who was stabbed this morning passed away at the hospital. Our hearts and prayers go out to the student’s family and we offer our deepest sympathy. Students at Fitzgerald High School were released at 10 a.m. this morning. On Thursday, Sept. 13, Fitzgerald High School will be closed however the middle school and elementary schools will be open. At the High School we have deployed additional counselors, psychologists and social workers for students and staff who need support during this difficult time. Students and their parents may come to the High School between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for support and assistance. We are working very closely with the police department on this matter as well as conducting an internal school review of the incident which will review all our current safety procedures and protocols. This is a time of mourning for the Fitzgerald Community and we ask for you to respect the privacy of the victim’s family."

