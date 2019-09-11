Father, daughter killed in single-car crash in Northern Michigan

Investigators said a 2013 GMC Yukon, driven by Mark Hezlep of South Bend, Indiana, drifted off the road, into a median and crashed into a large tree Tuesday night. (Oceana County Sheriff's Office/WPBN)

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. - A father and daughter were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Northern Michigan.

WPBN reports the crash happened on US-31 near West Hammett Road in Pentwater Township (about 16 miles south of Ludington) around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 2013 GMC Yukon, driven by Mark Hezlep, 52 of South Bend, Indiana, had drifted off the road, went into the median and hit a large tree. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hezlep's daughter, Casey Emmons, 26 of Lakeville, Indiana, was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but investigators told WPBN there is a suspicion of fatigue involved.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.