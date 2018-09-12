Father, son save Sterling Heights couple from house fire

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A father and son out for a midnight snack saved the day for a Sterling Heights couple after they saw a dark cloud forming in the sky.

Reggie Calhoun and his son, Devan Calhoun, went out for a snack. Devan Calhoun had just gotten home from the Navy and didn't want to eat any of his mother's ketogenic diet food.

When firefighters got to the scene, the attached garage of a home on Hartwick Drive was already on fire, and the flames had spread into the house.

But, because of the Calhouns, the older couple who lives there was out on the lawn.

"We were on a mission to get something to eat and we saw clouds that looked darker," Reggie Calhoun said.

The Calhouns said something told them they needed to make sure nothing was wrong.

"I was laying on the horn," Devan Calhoun said. "Nobody was coming to the door."

"The only thing left was just to start kicking at it," Reggie Calhoun said. "It just started to kick and wedge and I was able to alert him, 'It appears your house is on fire.'"

While Reggie Calhoun was getting the family out, his son, who was honorably discharged from the Navy on Friday, called 911.

Sterling Heights firefighters got to the scene and managed to save the house. They said the house had working smoke detectors but the garage didn't.

The Calhouns said they aren't heroes.

