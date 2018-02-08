Father who rushed Larry Nassar at sentencing will donate GoFundMe money to charity

The father of three victims of former doctor Larry Nassar, who rushed Nassar in court during his sentencing last week, will donate money donated to him back to charity.

Randy Margraves stood by his daughters in court last week before charging and lunging at Nassar, coming just short of making contact with him.

A GoFundMe fundraiser appeared online to pay for his possible court costs.

In a statement Thursday, Margraves says he will donate the money to charity.

"While Randy deeply appreciates the outpouring of support, he says it is not needed for him. Those who donated to the fundraiser can choose to either get a refund or leave the donation to be given to charities that help survivors of sexual abuse."

Charities include Small Talk, RAVE, and the Firecracker Foundation.

"At the time of the incident, I didn't know that the great brotherhood had done this, and I was overcome with gratitude when I found out," Margraves said. "I appreciate everyone stepping up to support me, but help is not needed for me. After giving people the chance to get a refund, the donations will go to organizations that help the sisterhood of survivors and other victims of abuse."

Father who charged Larry Nassar says any money donated to him, that's not returned, will go to charity. STATEMENT BELOW#Local4 pic.twitter.com/qoE5YjihoU — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) February 8, 2018

