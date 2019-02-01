News

FBI: Man with Michigan ties wanted in connection with fatal Kentucky shooting

Warrant issued for Phillip Lee Lewis

By Amber Ainsworth

Phillip Lee Lewis (WDIV)

GRAY, Ky. - The FBI said a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Kentucky has ties to Michigan.

Phillip Lee Lewis, 24, allegedly shot a customer in a Gray, Kentucky, gas station Jan. 16. Authorities said the victim was trying to flee an apparent robbery.

Lewis was born in Michigan and also has ties to Mississippi. Authorities said he is a convicted felon who should be considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis, who has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery.

Lewis is black with black or brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and right arm, as well as a scar on his head.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office. 

