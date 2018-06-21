Feds: Macomb County psychologist defrauded insurance company out of $5 million

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Shelby Township psychologist is facing charges for allegedly billing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for tests that were never performed.

An indictment alleges that, from January 2015 to February 2018, Dr. Paul L. Smith, 54, submitted approximately 1,700 false claims for neuropsychological testing and 140 false claims for psychological testing. He was paid about $61,000 by Blue Cross for the claims.

As an example of unnecessary billing, the indictment alleges that Smith billed Blue Cross for providing neuropsychological testing on 21 occasions for one patient within a year. Each claim involved 24 hours of professional service.

According to the indictment, the insurance company lost about $5 million as a result of Smith’s false claims.

