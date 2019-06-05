Fiat Chrysler is proposing a merger with French carmaker Renault aimed at saving billions of dollars for both companies.

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler says it has withdrawn offer to merge with France's Renault, according to the Associated Press.

Fiat Chrysler proposed a merger with French carmaker Renault aimed at saving billions of dollars for both companies.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement that the merged company would be 50 percent owned by FCA shareholders and 50 percent by Renault shareholders.

The companies were in discussions for weeks, as major world carmakers seek ways to save money amid the huge costs of pivoting the industry to electric and autonomous cars.

The French government, which owns 15 percent of Renault, is cautious about the new merger idea.

ORIGINAL: Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.