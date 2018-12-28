Fill up now: 35% of Michigan stations have gas below $2 a gallon, AAA reports

DETROIT - Since mid-October, Michigan gas prices have plummeted an average of 95 cents, according to AAA.

Thursday's state average price of $2.08 per gallon was 12 cents less than a week ago, and 56 cents less than this time last year.

"Falling gas prices continue to be 'the gift that keeps giving' this holiday season," said Nancy Cain, spokeswoman for AAA. "Prices at the pump declined as AAA projected last week, largely due to weakness in the stock market and concerns about global crude oversupply. Although oil and gasoline futures have been on a rollercoaster ride this week, wholesale gas prices have held steady. Unless oil prices suddenly spike, prices at the pump should remain low through the end of the year."

By the numbers (per AAA):

Gas prices are below $2/g at 35 percent of Michigan filling stations

89 percent of Michigan retailers have gasoline below $2.25/g

Michiganders paid an average price of $2.76 per gallon at the pump in 2018

The highest daily average price in 2018 was $3.13 per gallon on May 24

Marquette ($2.22), Ann Arbor ($2.16), Metro Detroit ($2.11) Least expensive gas price averages: Saginaw-Bay City-Midland ($1.98), Flint ($1.99), Jackson ($2.01)

Holiday gas prices at 3-year lows

New Year's Day

Gas Price History 2016 2017 2018 Today National $2.00 $2.34 $2.49 $2.30 Michigan $1.92 $2.42 $2.69 $2.08 Detroit $1.91 $2.42 $2.67 $2.11

