Fillmore Detroit closing for several months to undergo renovations

DETROIT - The Fillmore Detroit, a concert and event venue near Comerica Park, will close for several months to undergo renovations.

The venue informed employees on Monday of the news, as the venue will temporarily lay off some of its staff.

Fillmore Detroit will close in June and remain closed for up to five months. There are no events scheduled during that time.

The venue, originally the State Theatre, opened in 1925 along Woodward Avenue. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The last event prior to closing to set for June 3: TECH N9Ne performs at the venue.

