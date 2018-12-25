Find out when Santa Claus will be in Metro Detroit with NORAD's Santa radar

If you're looking for this man and his eight tiny reindeer, the folks at NORAD can tell you exactly where he is beginning Christmas Eve. (Getty Images)

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus as he travels across the globe to deliver gifts this Christmas Eve.

Get the milk and cookies ready because according to the NORAD radar Santa has already departed. You can watch live coverage through the embedded video below.

The organization has been tracking Santa on Christmas Eve for 63 years. NORAD said they are the "only organization that has the technology, the qualifications and the people to do it."

