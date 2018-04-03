First school signs up for Detroit's Project Green Light initiative

DETROIT - Detroit's crime reduction initiative, "Project Green Light," has signed up its first school.

The Phillip C. Randolph Career Technical Education (CTE) School on Hubbell Street will become the first educational partner in the project.

The Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation has paid for the installation of 23 cameras on school’s exterior (21 exterior and two interior entrance cameras), which were installed by Detroit-based Infinite Technologies.

The cameras will monitor the schools large parking lot, as well as entry and exit points of the school building.

“DPSCD students’ safety is key to increasing our enrollment and creating a learning environment where students can focus on their education,” said Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD. “We are grateful for the security camera infrastructure that will protect not only the investments that were made to bring Randolph Career and Technical Center back to a thriving educational institution, but the newly installed cameras will also ensure the safety of our faculty and guests as well.”

Vitti also said that he is in talks with the city about expanding Project Green Light to other DPSCD schools.

According to Detroit Police chief James Craig, Project Green Light has played a key role in reducing crime at partnering businesses. Across all 300 Green Light Businesses, whether they joined the program early on or as recently as 2018, there has been an average 30% reduction in violent crime from 2015-2017, according to police.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our residents is our number one priority,” said Chief James Craig. “With this exciting new partnership, we will continue our efforts in creating a safe environment for all who live, work and play in the City of Detroit.”

