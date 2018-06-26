Flint native Terry Crews explains why he didn't physically fight back after sexual assault

WASHINGTON - Flint native, actor and comedian Terry Crews testified before Congress on Tuesday during a hearing on sexual assault.

Sen. Diane Feinstein asked Crews, referring to an incident where he says he was groped by a powerful Hollywood agent at a party, why he didn't physically push back.

Emotionally, Crews explained, "As a black man in America, you only have a few shots at success. You only have a few chances to make yourself a viable member of the community."

"I'm from Flint, Michigan. I have seen many, many young black men, who have been provoked into violence. They're in prison or they were killed," Crews continued.

"My wife, for years, prepared me. 'If you ever get goated, if you ever get prodded, if you ever have someone trying to push you into any situation - don't do it, don't be violent."

Crews continued, saying he reported the incident to the agency the following day, but nothing was done.

Back in March, it was announced that no charges would be filed against Adam Venit, the accused agent who allegedly groped Crews.

Prosecutors sent the case to the Los Angeles city attorney, who prosecutes misdemeanors. The city attorney’s office said the statute of limitations for them to prosecute Venit had expired. The party was in February 2016. Crews did not report the incident until November 2017.

