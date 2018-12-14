Flint mayor, residents outraged over chief medical executive's new job despite role in water crisis

FLINT, Mich. - Dr. Eden Wells will soon be on trial for involuntary manslaughter for her alleged role in the Flint water crisis. As the clock ticks down, Wells has just received a new job with the state, and taxpayers are footing the bill for her $180,000 salary.

Wells was previously appointed by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder as the state's top medical executive. She remains in that role despite the charges, and now she's taken on a new job.

Her new position is one that was recently created. Some people believe it was created as a political move to protect Wells, who is at the center of the controversy.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said she can't believe Wells landed the new job.

Wells learned earlier this month that she will head to trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter and lying to a law enforcement officer.

Those close to the case said Wells withheld critical information about the Legionnaires' disease outbreak, which proved to be deadly.

Snyder supported Wells hours after learning a judge had sent her to trial.

Her new job as an advisory physician for the Michigan Health Department started Dec. 2. She was the only applicant when the job was posted Nov. 5.

A government spokesperson said the governor's cabinet director was made aware of the new job but that information wasn't relayed to the governor. Some are skeptical of that claim.

People in Flint who were impacted by the water crisis were outraged by Wells' new job.

