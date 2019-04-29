Todd Flood no longer member of Flint water crisis prosecution team

DETROIT - On Monday, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud issued the following statement regarding the status of Todd Flood on the Flint water crisis prosecution team:

“Todd Flood is no longer a member of the Flint Water Crisis investigation. His contract was terminated effective April 16th. It recently became clear that discovery was not fully and properly pursued from the onset of this investigation. The decision to terminate Mr. Flood’s contract reflects our ongoing commitment to execute the highest standards in the prosecution of the Flint Water Crisis. Our standards demand a full accounting of all evidence that may inform the People’s investigation. The nature of Mr. Flood’s prior involvement is not the focus of our team as we continue to pursue justice on behalf of the people of Flint and the State of Michigan. We appreciate Mr. Flood’s contributions as we fully transitioned this case back to the People’s Law Firm – the Michigan AG’s Office.

We now have a team of career prosecutors and investigators who bring decades of experience and an unshakeable commitment to the public interest. I am especially grateful for the continued leadership of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who is working jointly with our team to provide invaluable guidance and legal expertise. Moving forward, our team will aggressively pursue all evidence that may shed light on the enormous injury inflicted upon the people of Flint. A failure to meet this standard would undercut the cause of justice. As a publicly accountable investigation, we are motivated solely by the public interest and the demands of justice.”



