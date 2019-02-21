Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will take over Flint water cases

Wayne County (Detroit) Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy attends Joyful Heart Foundation's special announcement about up to $35 Million in funding to help eliminate rape kit backlog in cities nationalwide, at Manhattan District Attorney's Office on…

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud announced that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and her office, at the request of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, will be working in tandem with Hammoud to investigate and prosecute the Flint criminal cases.

Hammoud and Nessel made the announcement Thursday morning during a news conference.

“As the lead on the Flint Water Crisis criminal prosecutions, I am especially proud to be representing the people of Flint,” Hammoud said. “These cases are about the people of Flint, and they rightfully should be led by the people’s law firm. I am grateful to Attorney General Nessel for her thoughtful vision and leadership, and I believe she has positioned our teams well to see to it that justice is realized.”

Nessel first announced in January that she asked Worthy to take over the case.

“I have total confidence in Prosecutor Worthy and her office,” said Nessel, “and there is no one whose opinion I value more when it comes to the complexity and importance of these cases. We are hoping to have a response from Prosecutor Worthy regarding acceptance of these cases soon.”

The AG's office said Nessel provided Worthy with the relevant materials related to the cases and has requested that her office take over the prosecution of the criminal cases on behalf of the Attorney General’s office, which is currently represented by private attorney Todd Flood.

Flood had been appointed to prosecute the cases by former AG Schuette due to conflicts created by the Department of Attorney General defending the state in civil cases brought by Flint residents.

