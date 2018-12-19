Florida man tries to buy McDonald's food with marijuana

A 23-year-old Florida man was arrested after he allegedly tried to pay for food at a McDonald's drive-thru with marijuana.

Police said they were called to the restaurant at 2 a.m. Sunday. A McDonald's worker told police that a man in a Pontiac four door drove through the drive-thru of the McDonald's trying to exchange a baggie of marijuana for food.

The worker refused the offer and the man drove away. Police took a description of the suspect and they stayed in the area.

Not much later, the suspect went through the drive-thru again. Police made contact with him and said his vehicle smelled of marijuana.

Police found 11 grams of marijuana on the suspect. He admitted to offering marijuana in exchange for food, but he said it was just a joke.

He was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence. He was taken to Lucie County Jail for booking.

Police did not release the suspect's name, but they did share a picture on Facebook.

