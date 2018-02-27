Florida Senate committee approves bill that could arm teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. - A Florida Senate committee approved a bill Monday to raise the age for buying a gun from 18 to 21 and imposing a three-day waiting period for all gun purchases.

The bill would also allow teachers to carry guns in schools if their school district approves and the teachers undergo law enforcement training and are deputized by the local sheriff's office.



About 300 gun safety advocates packed the room and dozens pleaded with senators to include an assault weapons ban in the bill. That idea was rejected on a 6-7 vote.



A similar House bill was going to be considered by a committee on Tuesday.







