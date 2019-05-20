Ford job cuts: White-collar layoffs begin Tuesday

DETROIT - Ford announced Monday that it will be laying off about 500 white-collar employees in the U.S., mostly in Dearborn, and making more cuts globally.

Knowing the layoffs are coming doesn't lessen the impact for those workers. The cuts include 900 jobs in engineering and research and development globally.

Five hundred of the cuts will be for jobs in North America, and another 300 jobs will be slashed by August, putting the total number of North American job cuts at 800.

Pink slips are expected to start going out Tuesday and employee meetings will last until Friday. Ford officials said the cuts are about making Ford more nimble and recession-proof.

In a statement, Ford said the layoffs are part of the company's "organizational redesign," adding that the plan is near completion in relation to job cuts. The company said they would be adding employees in other areas, such as mobility.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett sent an email to employees Monday morning. Read it below:

