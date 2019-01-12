Ford seeking artifacts from historic Michigan Central Station train depot

A clock stolen from Michigan Central Station was returned to Ford shortly after it was announced that the automaker purchased the building. (Photo: Ford)

DETROIT - Michigan Central Station has been empty for quite a while.

In that time, many people have taken bits and pieces of the historic train depot in Detroit. Since Ford Motor Co. announced that it purchased the depot last summer, people have started to return artifacts from the building.

The automaker is using those pieces as it works to renovate the 18-story structure.

If you have something from Michigan Central Station, contact Ford at 313-845-3673 or corktown@ford.com.

