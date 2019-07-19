Forever 21 to open at Macomb Mall

Forever 21 is known for offering on-trend fashion at reasonable prices.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Macomb Mall is excited to announce Forever 21 as the newest retailer set to open at the thriving center.

Forever 21 is known for offering on-trend fashion at reasonable prices. The store will occupy over 13,000 square feet of retail space and be located next to Victoria’s Secret.

“We’re excited to welcome Forever 21 to Macomb Mall,” said Marianne Meyers, General Manager at Macomb Mall. “As a family shopping destination for this community, we know that this store is the perfect addition to our lineup.”

Forever 21 will celebrate their grand opening with events throughout the entire weekend:

 Saturday, July 20:

o The first (100) customers in line at 10am will receive a FREE Forever 21 promotional gift card and a chance to win a $250 shopping spree

o Spin the wheel in store to win gift cards and prizes

 Sunday, July 21

o Find the gold hangers in store and win a gift card up to $200 value

 All weekend:

o Bring a friend and both receive 15% off your purchases all day!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.