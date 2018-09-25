Former congressman John Dingell released from hospital

Former congressman John Dingell was released from the hospital Tuesday. He was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering from a heart attack.

Dingell's wife, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell issued the following statement:



“The nurses and doctors of Henry Ford Hospital have heard all of John’s stories and decided it was time to release him. We thank all of them for his excellent care. We will not miss the hospital but the staff are truly unbelievable and became friends in this last week. He is planning fishing trips with several of them. The Michigan football team and the Detroit Lions wins this past weekend also greatly contributed to his healing. We thank everyone for the kind thoughts and prayers over the past week. Home never looked better and the doctors are amazed at his passion and strong spirit. We are lucky.”

