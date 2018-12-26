Former deputy commissioner files lawsuit against city of Warren, police commissioner

WARREN, Mich. - Matthew Nichols filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Warren and its police commissioner, William Dwyer, alleging claims of Fifth Amendment and 14th Amendment violations.

Other counts in the lawsuit are abuse of process, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and more.

The lawsuit alleges Nichols' termination was done without due process and his reputation and standing in his community was damaged.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigated excessive force claims involving Nichols, who has been on unpaid leave for four months, causing "great economic loss," the lawsuit claims.

On Dec. 18, Macomb County Prosecutor Erik Smith denied an arrest warrant for Nichols' arrest. The lawsuit alleges Dwyer said he was "disappointed."

The lawsuit claims Dwyer terminated Nichols' employment on Dec. 20 removed Nichols' name and title from his office door, and took down his photo from the wall on Dec. 21.

The city of Warren is said to be liable and permitted the violations against Nichols, but is not subject to punitive damages.

The lawsuit requests Nichols be reinstated as deputy commission, reinstated compensatory and punitive damages, costs and attorney fees and "any other such relief as this Court deems appropriate."

There have been six civil lawsuits filed against Nichols as a Warren police officer dating back to 2004. The allegations in the lawsuits include police brutality, hitting people while they're handcuffed and arresting people under false pretenses.

