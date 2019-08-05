Former employee of Utica equipment store caught on video driving forklift through business

UTICA, Mich. - Surveillance video from inside a Utica equipment rental store captures a former disgruntled employee driving a forklift through counters and walls.

The former employee's goal was to get into the safe, police say. He got far less and far more at the same time. He walked away empty-handed from Utica Rent-All and is now facing prison time.

The surveillance video from Utica Rent-All is impressive for all the wrong reasons. The former disgruntled employee named Barry Nelson allegedly decided he wanted to break into the safe, and tore apart the building trying to get to it using everything at his disposal including a forklift.

This happened last Monday overnight. Nelson squeezed through an opening in a door, barely making it inside.

But once Nelson got in he went straight for the safe, but first he tried cutting it open using what appears to be an angle grinder.

That didn't work, so he took another approach, a gasoline powered concrete saw which sent sparks flying that still didn't work

He then attempted to drive a forklift through the counter, trying to get at the safe. The first crash through left a ton of debris in the way. Once the scene cleared up, he drove toward the safe. He still couldn't get it open.

"This was pretty special. There's no doubt he had access and capability to utilize all the tools," said Utica Police Chief Sean Coady.

It took less than 12 hours to find Nelson and arrest him.

In all he spent nearly two hours inside Utica Rent-All, even trying to steal a bobcat, but he walked away with absolutely nothing.

And now, he's facing life in prison. Nelson was arraigned in a Shelby Township courtroom. Because he's facing a possible life sentence, bond was denied.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.