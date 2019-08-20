Former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves found not guilty in sexual assault case

FLINT, Mich. - Former Michigan State University basketball star Mateen Cleaves has been found not guilty on all counts in a sexual assault case.

Cleaves was charged with criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was accused of assaulting a 24-year-old woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

A district judge dismissed the charges in 2016, but a circuit court reinstated them on appeal.

All charges were dismissed Tuesday.

Cleaves led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.

