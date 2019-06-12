Former Michigan State dean found guilty of misconduct, not guilty of criminal sexual conduct

LANSING, Mich. - A former Michigan State dean was found guilty of misconduct in office, but was found not guilty on criminal sexual conduct charges.

William Strampel was accused of speaking lewdly to students and sexual assault. He was Larry Nassar's former boss and is accused of allowing Nassar to return to work without proper supervision.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young athletes, including some girls younger than 13. He admitted he sexually assaulted the girls for his own pleasure without any medical grounds.

Strampel was charged with misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty and criminal sexual conduct.

The trial lasted a week and a half. The jury returned a verdict on Wednesday morning, finding Stampel guilty of misconduct in office and willful neglect, but not guilty for criminal sexual conduct. Sentencing is set for July 31.

In closing arguments, prosecutors claimed Strampel used his position at the university to have control over female students. Prosecution also claims that Strampel would make lewd comments to female students.

Strampel's defense attorney said the comments should be considered locker room talk. His defense attorney also said Strampel, at the time, believed what Nassar was doing was medically necessary.

