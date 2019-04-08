Former Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon appears in court in relation to Larry Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon was back in court Monday in relation to the Larry Nassar abuse case.

Simon is charged with lying to police officers regarding when she knew about the complaints against Nassar. A judge will decide whether Simon's case goes to trial.

Officials with the state attorney general's office believe Simon lied to investigators about when she knew that Nassar was sexually assaulting students.

Prosecutors said she lied about knowing that Amanda Thomashow had complained about Nassar.

Simon's attorney said the claims are outrageous and that the former MSU president didn't know about the complaint.

On Monday, the prosecutor questioned a Michigan State staffer on the stand for two and a half hours. She said she was the one who took the complaint from Thomashow.

A smoking gun, however, hasn't been presented yet.

The attorney general's office is also trying to show that the university tried to cover up Nassar's assaults.

Dan Olson, of the Michigan attorney general's office, didn't say much after Monday's half-day hearing.

"I appreciate your questions, but at this time we can't answer anything," Olson said.

The hearing will pick up Tuesday morning, and the judge will decide if there's enough evidence to move the case to a trial.

