Former Michigan teacher accused of sexually assaulting underage students more than 15 years ago

GAYLORD, Mich. - A former teacher in Northern Michigan has been charged with sexually assaulting two underage students more than 15 years ago, officials said.

Two former students of Grace Baptist School in Gaylord told state troopers in December 2018 that they had been sexually assaulted by a teacher in 2002 and 2003, police said.

Aaron Willand, 42, was identified as the teacher. He worked at Grace Baptist School from August 2001 to June 2003, according to authorities.

The victims were ages 12 and 14 at the time of the alleged assaults, MSP officials said.

Willand, who now lives in Arlington, Washington, returned to Michigan and turned himself in, authorities said. He was arraigned Monday at 87th District Court in Otsego County.

Willand is charged with eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person ages 13 to 15 years old, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13 and 16 years old.

The second- and third-degree charges are felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The fourth-degree charges are high-court misdemeanors with a punishment of up to two years in prison.

Willand was released on $20,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 21 for a probable cause conference.

