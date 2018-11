A photo of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's newborn baby, Genevieve Upton Verlander, was posted to Instagram by Upton on Nov. 10, 2018.

HOUSTON - Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and western Michigan-native supermodel Kate Upton welcomed their first child on Wednesday night.

On Saturday, Upton shared a photo to her Instagram of Genevieve Upton Verlander.

The photo was posted almost a week after Verlander and Upton's first wedding anniversary.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.