Former NFL player settles lawsuit against Michigan State University

LANSING, Mich. - A former NFL player has settled a lawsuit against Michigan State University alleging his rights were violated when he was expelled after a sexual misconduct investigation.
The Detroit Free Press reports the settlement between Keith Mumphery and the East Lansing school was reached Thursday.
The newspaper reports a lawsuit filed against the university by the woman involved also has been settled. The wide receiver was cut by the Houston Texans in 2017.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.