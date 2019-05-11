Former NFL player settles lawsuit against Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Keith Mumphery #25 of the Michigan State Spartans carries against the Wyoming Cowboys at Spartan Stadium on September 27, 2014, in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. - A former NFL player has settled a lawsuit against Michigan State University alleging his rights were violated when he was expelled after a sexual misconduct investigation.

The Detroit Free Press reports the settlement between Keith Mumphery and the East Lansing school was reached Thursday.

The newspaper reports a lawsuit filed against the university by the woman involved also has been settled. The wide receiver was cut by the Houston Texans in 2017.



