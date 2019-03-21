Former PTA president accused of using money stolen from Warren elementary school to buy cocaine

WARREN, Mich. - A former Parent Teacher Association president is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Warren elementary school and using the money to buy cocaine.

Police believe Ronald Davis stole more than $13,000 from Westview Lower Elementary.

Accoring to Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Fournier, an unpaid invoice from a fundraiser last September helped reveal that money was missing.

Fournier said the district will help the PTA regain the stolen funds.

Davis is charged with embezzlement.

Read the full statement from Fournier below:

