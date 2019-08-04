Four killed in southern Michigan crash identified

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office identified the driver who was killed as 66-year-old Robert Klint of Sawyer.

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials have identified the four people who were killed when another car ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and slammed into their vehicle in southwestern Michigan's Berrien County on Friday.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office identified the driver who was killed as 66-year-old Robert Klint of Sawyer.

The passengers who died have been identified as 60-year-old Melissa Klint of Sawyer, 22-year-old Landyn Klint of Sawyer and 52-year-old Virginia resident Kent Williamson.



