Fox 2 Detroit mourns loss of meteorologist Jessica Starr

Fox 2 Detroit is mourning the loss of meteorologist Jessica Starr this morning.

The station reported Thursday that Starr took her own life.

"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock  and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief."

Starr was a Michigan native who grew up in Commerce Township. 

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed or having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline utilizes the guidance of experts, as well as the voices of lived experience, to continually improve Lifeline services. These individuals bring invaluable knowledge and support to our mission of reducing the national incidence of suicide.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

