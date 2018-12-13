Fox 2 Detroit mourns loss of meteorologist Jessica Starr

Fox 2 Detroit is mourning the loss of meteorologist Jessica Starr this morning.

The station reported Thursday that Starr took her own life.

"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief."

Starr was a Michigan native who grew up in Commerce Township.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed or having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline utilizes the guidance of experts, as well as the voices of lived experience, to continually improve Lifeline services. These individuals bring invaluable knowledge and support to our mission of reducing the national incidence of suicide.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life. Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief. pic.twitter.com/z4km8Tsb9K — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018

The words shock and heartbreak don't come close. She was smart, hilarious, bubbly and beautiful -- inside and out. Please pray for her family and also her @FOX2News family: FOX 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr passes away https://t.co/4c7FPB3gJG pic.twitter.com/iGgxhIw6yn — Erika Erickson (@FOX2Erika) December 13, 2018

We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jessica Starr. We pray for her family and will miss her every day. pic.twitter.com/6MdTtdYCUq — Jay Towers (@JayTowers) December 13, 2018

Thinking of the whole @FOX2News family today. 💔 RIP Jessica Starr 😞 — KimDeGiulio (@KimDeGiulio) December 13, 2018

Heartbroken 😢.



Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us — Ryan Ermanni (@RyanEFox2) December 13, 2018

@FOX2News Dear Fox 2 Family , my heart breaks for your loss and for the family of Jessica Starr. I was brought to tears when I heard this news. I pray for strength and love during this most heartbreaking time. Jessica was a beautiful talented woman she will be missed . — Karen Drew (@KarenDrewTV) December 13, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are with my friends @FOX2News this morning. So sad to hear about the sudden death of Jessica Starr. If you’re struggling & need help call the suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255. — Hank Winchester (@hankwinchester) December 13, 2018

Newsrooms are families - and we know the big family at @FOX2News is hurting today. Stunned to hear about the loss of Jessica Starr. We’re wishing her husband and children and big extended family peace. — Devin Scillian (@DevinScillian) December 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.