Fraser resident arrested in connection with weekend assault of woman and man

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have made an arrest in connection with a case involving a man and woman who were brutally assaulted over the weekend.

Chesterfield Township officers were dispatched to Aspen Creek Apartments on 23 Mile Road Saturday at 11 p.m. for an active assault.

Officers found a 32-year-old woman from Warren with a large cut on her forehead and a 36-year-old man from Fraser with multiple stab wounds to his torso that caused heavy bleeding.

The two were transported to a nearby hospital by emergency medical services.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman from Chesterfield Township for resisting and obstructing police. She was eventually released.

A 33-year-old man from Fraser was arrested by officers in connection with the assault and is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.

A warrant is being sought for the Fraser resident. The injured woman was released the next day from the hospital. The injured man is still in critical condition at a hospital with multiple injuries.

