Fraser sinkhole latest: Judge tosses Sterling Heights lawsuit over paying for sewer repairs

Repairs underway in September 2017 at the site of a sinkhole along 15 Mile Road in Fraser, Mich. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A judge has sided with Macomb County in a lawsuit over who should pay for repairs after a massive sinkhole formed in Fraser.

Sterling Heights is one of 11 communities sharing the cost of the Macomb interceptor sewer involved in the collapse. However, the city was pushing for a lawsuit against the county on grounds that its residents should not have to pay for the repairs that Sterling Heights leaders claim the county should have avoided in the first place.

On Thursday a judge dismissed the lawsuit and claims against the county. Sterling Heights is responsible for paying $22 million toward the repairs. The interceptor, which collapsed on Dec. 24, 2016, is owned and maintained by the Macomb Interceptor Drainage District (MIDD). Most Macomb County communities are a part of MIDD and pay for it.

The city of Sterling Heights was pushing for the MIDD to sue the county for not repairing the interceptor before it collapsed. The city released this statement following the judge's decision:

"The Court’s Opinion effectively confirms the City’s contention that the County had knowledge of the critical condition of the drain and failed to inspect, repair or improve it even though the MIDDD contracted with the County to do so. Under these circumstances, the City is disappointed with the decision, and will review its options to continue to protect its ratepayers."

Repairs were completed at the Fraser sinkhole site and 15 Mile Road was opened to traffic in late November.

