Fugitive escapes after police-involved shooting with Detroit officers in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fugitive escaped arrest Monday after a shootout with Detroit task force officers in Harrison Township, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office were called around 9:45 a.m. Monday to the area of North Pointe Parkway and 16 Mile Road for reports of shots fired, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they saw several vehicles fleeing the scene, police said.

One of the callers told deputies several of the people fleeing the area had been wearing police-type vests and driving blacked-out, dark-colored Dodge Chargers.

Deputies said they spoke with these people and identified them as members of the Detroit-Wayne County Violent Crimes Reduction Task Force.

The officers had been trying to pick up Clint Washington, 32, of Harrison Township, on a warrant, police said.

Several shots were fired, and Washington fled in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate, according to authorities.

Washington fled west on I-94, police said.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Washington has several warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant out of Detroit, officials said.

Police said they aren't aware of any injuries from the shooting.

Macomb County deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who sees Washington or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Macomb County deputies at 586-469-5151.

