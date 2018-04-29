FULL VIDEO: President Trump holds rally in Michigan's Macomb County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - President Donald Trump held a rally Saturday night in Michigan's Washington Township. You can watch the event in full here.

In a speech that lasted well over one hour, President Trump hit on several topics, including sanctuary cities, upcoming midterm elections, border security and immigration law, North Korea and trade deals among others. He also made comments on the Russia investigation, the allegations against Dr. Ronnie Jackson and former CIA director James Comey.

"Look how these politicians have fallen for this junk. Russian collusion, give me a break. The only collusion is the Democrats colluded with the Russians and the Democrats colluded with lots of other people," Trump said.

Trump called Comey a "liar" and a "leaker." He goes on to say, "I did you all a great favor when I fired this guy [Comey] because when you look at what's going on in the top of the FBI, it is a disgrace."

Trump also spoke about NAFTA: "When I say I'm negotiating NAFTA, and If they don't make a fair deal, I'm terminating NAFTA, and I'll make a great deal."

Trump touched on the automotive industry in Michigan saying, "it's coming back to the state of Michigan. I'm bringing it back. Chrysler is moving back to Michigan from Mexico. Build your cars here if you want to sell cars in the U.S. Let them build them in Michigan."

“We’re gonna stand up for places like Detroit that needs it.” Trump said as he talked about bringing jobs to Michigan.

Trump mentioned Kanye West, saying, "he gets it!"

Trump also pointed to Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow as an impediment, telling his audience that Michigan voters are at fault because they keep re-electing her.

Why was Trump in Macomb County?

The President will visit a county where he received 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 General Election. Macomb County helped him become the first Republican presidential candidate to win in the state of Michigan since 1988.

During a rally in Warren on Oct. 31, 2016, Trump declared he would win in Michigan as he campaigned against Obamacare. He promised changes to the national healthcare law.

The rally was held at the Macomb Community College campus in Warren. Several thousand people attended. Hundreds were turned away at the door because the venue was filled to capacity.

