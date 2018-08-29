Funeral is today for Detroit firefighter who was killed during robbery at his home

DETROIT - A funeral will be held Wednesday for a Detroit firefighter who was shot and killed at his home.

Jack Wiley II, 29, was found dead after 9 a.m. Aug. 21, according to police. Arondez Carter and Shomari Walker are accused of attempting to rob Wiley at his home.

During the alleged robbery, Wiley was shot and killed. Carter and Walker stole Wiley's belongings and left the scene, according to Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The two are also accused of setting fire to some of the stolen items in an attempt to conceal the theft.

Wednesday's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St John's C.M.E. Church on Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

