Garage fire in Taylor unrelated to possible meteor spotted over Michigan

A garage fire in Taylor erupted around the same time many people spotted a meteor flying over Michigan on Tuesday night.

Many viewers sent in photos and videos of a fire in Taylor, Michigan - but it turns out the garage fire is unrelated to the possible meteor.

NWS: Bright light in Metro Detroit was likely a meteor

Taylor folks: A meteor did not hit a garage. Fire started inside as a man was working on his car. But there’s a ton of people here. #Local4 pic.twitter.com/Lap8SiyrrK — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) January 17, 2018

