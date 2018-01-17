News

Garage fire in Taylor unrelated to possible meteor spotted over Michigan

By Ken Haddad
A garage fire in Taylor erupted around the same time many people spotted a meteor flying over Michigan on Tuesday night.

Many viewers sent in photos and videos of a fire in Taylor, Michigan - but it turns out the garage fire is unrelated to the possible meteor.

NWS: Bright light in Metro Detroit was likely a meteor

