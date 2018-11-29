Gas drops below $2 per gallon at some Michigan stations

DETROIT - Gas prices around Michigan have been plummeting in recent weeks.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, several gas stations in Michigan are selling gas for below $2 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, multiple stations in Mason, Battle Creek, Grand Blanc and East Lansing have gas for between $1.94 and $1.99 per gallon.

In Metro Detroit, the BP on Warren Road and Venoy Road in Garden City was a $1.99 per gallon.

Overall, in the Detroit area, gas prices are between $2.14 and $2.29 at most stations, with the cheapest prices in Detroit and Taylor.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is down 7.8 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 16, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10 million individual price reports.

The national average price of diesel saw modest relief as well, falling 2.4 cents to an average of $3.19 per gallon.

