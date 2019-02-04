General Motors begins notifying 4,000 salaried employees who will be laid off

DETROIT - On Monday, General Motors began notifying employees who will be laid off.

The automaker is laying off 4,000 salaried employees after not enough workers opted to take severance packages. GM started the process in November with voluntary layoffs and announced plant closures.

The workers will be called to company conference rooms this week to be informed that they are being cut. The employees who will be laid off have from one to 12 years of service with GM.

Workers from Michigan, including some workers at the Renaissance Center in Detroit and Warren Tech Center, are among the thousands of employees across North America and overseas who will receive pink slips.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.