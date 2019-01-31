General Motors suspends operations at some sites after request from Consumers Energy

DETROIT - General Motors is suspending operations at several manufacturing sites to help manage energy supply issues due to extreme temperatures and equipment issues at Consumers Energy, according to a news release.

The following locations are impacted:

Orion Assembly

Pontiac Stamping

Flint Assembly

Flint Stamping

Flint Engine

Flint Tool & Die

Lansing Delta Township Assembly

Lansing Grand River Assembly

Lansing Regional Stamping

Lansing Grand River Stamping

Warren Transmission

Warren Tech Center

Exceptions include the Milford Proving Ground, GM Renaissance Center, Willow Run and Ypsilanti CAA facilites and the Center for Human Resources becuase they are powered by DTE.

Hourly and salaried employees at impacted GM manufacturing facilities should call their plant hotline or the following number for details: 1-877-464-6854 (1-877-GMHOTLIne).

