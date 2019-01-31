General Motors suspends operations at some sites after request from Consumers Energy

DETROIT - General Motors is suspending operations at several manufacturing sites to help manage energy supply issues due to extreme temperatures and equipment issues at Consumers Energy, according to a news release.
The following locations are impacted:
- Orion Assembly
- Pontiac Stamping
- Flint Assembly
- Flint Stamping
- Flint Engine
- Flint Tool & Die
- Lansing Delta Township Assembly
- Lansing Grand River Assembly
- Lansing Regional Stamping
- Lansing Grand River Stamping
- Warren Transmission
- Warren Tech Center
Exceptions include the Milford Proving Ground, GM Renaissance Center, Willow Run and Ypsilanti CAA facilites and the Center for Human Resources becuase they are powered by DTE.
Hourly and salaried employees at impacted GM manufacturing facilities should call their plant hotline or the following number for details: 1-877-464-6854 (1-877-GMHOTLIne).
