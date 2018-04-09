Girl, 3, remains in critical condition after being shot in head outside gas station

DETROIT - A beautiful, happy, once high-spirited, happy-go-lucky little girl full of joy is now lying in a hospital bed in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon.

"My niece is 3, wasn’t out the house three minutes before this happened," the girl's aunt said.

More Headlines

London Clark and her mom had left her aunt's home on the west side, planning to get gas and food, and then go right back.

"(I) wish to God I had gone and made burger and fries," the girl's aunt said. "My niece would not be in the hospital."

London’s mom had pulled up to a Citgo gas station at Livernois and Puritan. Within seconds, she realized two men were fighting.and one of them had a gun.

"She said I hit my car in reverse and (the) third gunshot hit my daughter," the mother said.

She rushed back to the aunt's home a few blocks away.

"It was blood all over her mother's coat and her momma was just frozen," the aunt said.

London was critically injured.

"She wasn’t crying when her Momma brought her through the door. She didn’t cry till everyone started screaming."

Family members immediately called Detroit police.

Meanwhile, the suspected shooter and a getaway driver were arrested just a few blocks from the gas station.

Family members and much of Metro Detroit are praying London will survive.

"Thank God for them," the girl's aunt said. "Every prayer in the world counts right now. She’s a fighter. She’s going to get through it."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.