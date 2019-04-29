Gordie Howe International Bridge project: Permanent road closures in effect

A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit, Mich. and Windsor, Ont. (WDBA -- WDIV)

DETROIT - Due to the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction project, starting Monday several roads will be permanently closed between South Street and Jefferson Avenue to allow for construction of the U.S. Port of Entry in Detroit.

These roads will be permanently closed to traffic:

Schroeder Street

Waterman Street

Rademacher Street

Reid Street

Crawford Street

Livernois Avenue

Holly Street

Beulow Court

This map shows the streets that are closed:

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) announced the closures Monday. In addition, the following temporary closures are taking place:

The left lane of westbound Fisher Service Drive between Lansing Street and Campbell Street will be closed from April 29, 2019, to May 3, 2019, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The right lane of eastbound Fisher Service Drive at the intersection of Clark Avenue will be closed on April 29, 2019, and April 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The right lane of northbound Clark Avenue between Fort Street and Fisher Service Drive will be closed May 1, 2019, and May 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bridge construction underway

Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge started in October in Windsor. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Rick Snyder in attendance.

The bridge is estimated to be completed in six years, but with the new trade agreement in place, Snyder and Trudeau are trying to speed the process up.

The two touted an economic boom is expected with the new bridge.

"It's going to strengthen the community of Windsor," Snyder said. "It's going to strengthen the community of Detroit. It's going to provide an ongoing opportunity to do incredible things and it's just not about business, it's the opportunity to ride bikes, to build cultural ties, about educational opportunities this bridge brings."

"It's vitally important that two-way trade at this point offers as effectively and efficiently as possible. This project and what it will achieve was, of course, important last week but it's even more important this week," Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he was working with Snyder on ways to accelerate the bridge's completion.

One of the proud attendees at the ceremony for the was Dr. Murray Howe, son of the famed Detroit Red Wings player. He said he couldn't be prouder to see his dad's name honored this way.

"I'm so grateful that he was able to be told about it," Howe said, "And he said, 'That sounds pretty good to me,' and that's his way of saying, 'Really, wow, that's amazing.'"

The expected life span of the bridge is 125 years.

Here are the most up-to-date renderings of the bridge from the WDBA, which is managing the procurement process for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the:

This map shows where the bridge will span the Detroit River:

