Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan GOP leadership spar over road funding

LANSING - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have signed a budget Monday, but the battle over money is far from over.

Whitmer remade the budget by using her power to veto 147 times. She also slashed $1 billion in spending from the budget.

The battle over road funding is ongoing. Whitmer wants to add a 45 cent gas tax or have a road funding plan outside of the budget that would provide $2.5 billion to fix roads.

She didn't want road funding to be in the budget, but legislators allocated $400 million of the budget for roads. That money was one of the things Whitmer vetoed.

She also vetoed $234 million that was to be given to Health and Human Services and $128 million in school aid.

