Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs executive directive to protect Lake Erie

Early this morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive that expands upon the currently implemented Michigan Domestic Action Plan, or DAP, an initiative aiming to curate a healthier Lake Erie ecosystem.

The DAP proposal details the actions Michigan will take to meet the regulations under the Western Lake Erie Basin Collaborative Agreement and the targeted phosphorous reductions and nutrient-related ecosystem goals for Lake Erie.

Under the new executive directive 2019-14, new provisional steps, including a reduction in nutrient loadings from priority tributaries and associated watersheds, were included in order to ensure Michigan meets its specific DAP objectives. By 2025, the executive aims to reduce the nutrient loadings by 40 percent.

In addition, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Department of Natural Resources will combine their efforts to guarantee the DAP is fully implemented.

In the press release, Whitmer emphasized the need to protect the Great Lakes for the generations to come. The way to do this, she said, is through a completed DAP.

“When we build on the work that is already taking place towards reducing phosphorus runoff into the Western Lake Erie Basin, we will reach our goal of achieving a 40 percent reduction in phosphorus to address toxic algal blooms," Whitmer said.

