Gov. Snyder signs bill to change teaching requirements to alleviate teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder signed a bill Thursday that will eliminate a barrier in the teacher licensing process in an attempt to increase flexibility for educator preparation programs.

Senate Bill 727 ensures that people who apply to become a teacher through the Michigan Alternate Route to Interim Teaching will no longer have to take the new SAT at a local high school to qualify for a program. Since prospective teachers earning certification must have a bachelor’s degree or higher, passing the SAT is viewed as an unnecessary step.

The bill also allows programs more flexibility with respect to the grade-point average of prospective teachers who are offered admission.

"We want bright and knowledgeable teachers in Michigan classrooms and many schools have an immediate need to fill shortages in their districts," said Michigan Superintendent Brian Whiston. "This new law will remove a current barrier to help those wanting to become inspired teachers, share their firsthand expertise with students, and help Michigan become a Top 10 education state in 10 years."

The removal of the requirement means that many more potential teachers will be ready to staff Michigan schools this summer through the program.

