Gov. Whitmer threatens veto of bill to lower Michigan car insurance

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to veto Senate-passed auto insurance legislation if it gets to her desk in its current form.

The Democrat said Tuesday the bill headed toward the House “creates more problems than it solves.” The Senate earlier Tuesday approved a bill that would eliminate Michigan’s unique system requiring drivers to buy unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries. Instead, they would buy a lower amount of coverage or none at all if they have qualifying health insurance.

Whitmer says the legislation “preserves a corrupt system where insurance companies are allowed to unfairly discriminate in setting rates and the only cuts it guarantees are to drivers’ coverage.”

Majority Republicans say their legislation would slash a unique fee assessed on Michigan drivers, and insurers would have to cut personal injury protection rates to appease regulators and stay competitive.

