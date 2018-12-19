Grande Ballroom in Detroit added to National Register of Historic Places

A view of the Grande Ballroom on Grand River Avenue in Detroit in August 2009. (Albert duce/Wikimedia)

DETROIT - One of the most iconic buildings in Detroit is finally getting its historic designation.

The Grande Ballroom along Grand River Avenue in the city's Petosky-Otsego neighborhood has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. Opened in 1928, the rock and roll music venue hosted some of the biggest acts in America.

Often connected with the Vanity Ballroom, the Grande was arguably the birthplace of punk and hard rock in Detroit. It was the go-to spot for young Detroiters looking to have a rockin' time. Led Zeppelin, John Lee Hooker, the Yardbirds, Cream, Pink Floyd, Canned Heat, the Jeff Beck Group, The Byrds, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Chuck Berry, Howlin’ Wolf, the Velvet Underground, Canned Heat, the Steve Miller Band, Country Joe and the Fish, Blue Cheer, Tim Buckley and more all played the Grande.

MC5's album "Kick Out the Jams" was recorded live on at the Grande Ballroom in 1968.

The Grande has been closed since 1972. The current owners, Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and the Friends of the Grande Ballroom are actively working to figure out what's next for the building.

More history on the Grande Ballroom here from Historic Detroit.

