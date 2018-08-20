Gretchen Whitmer picks Garlin Gilchrist II as running mate in Michigan governor's race

LANSING, Mich. - In the race for governor, it was Gretchen Whitmer's turn to roll out her running mate. She chose Garlin Gilchrist, a Detroit native who is a familiar face in Metro Detroit politics.

The news leaked out a few days early, but Monday morning it became official as Whitmer named Gilchrist her running mate. Wayne County Executive Warren Evans played a role in the selection process.

Gilchrist ran for Detroit city clerk last year and lost to Janice Winfrey by about 1,400 votes. He's married with twin 4-year-olds.

Gilchrist worked for Microsoft in Seattle and is currently the director of the University of Michigan's Center for Social Media Responsibility.

He said his agenda perfectly aligns with Whitmer's campaign.

Gilchrist is expected to be nominated by the Michigan Democratic party at their convention this weekend.

Bill Schuette picked his running mate last week, former state representative and current Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons. She's from the west side of the state.

You can watch Nick Monacelli's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.